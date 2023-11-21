Lakhimpur district grapples with worm attack and disease outbreak in crops

North Lakhimpur, Nov 21: The recent worm attack on ripening paddy crops has inflicted significant damage, causing widespread devastation to harvesting efforts in various regions of Lakhimpur district, Assam.

The pest, commonly known as army worms or elephant bugs has been swarming in paddy fields with harvest-ready produce in the district in the last several weeks.

The worst affected areas are Kharapathar, Sandahkhowa and Bangalmora under Bihpuria Revenue Circle and in Laluk under Nowboicha Revenue Circle of the district.

The nocturnal worms devour bunches of the ripening rice, leaving the fields empty overnight. This unusual worm attack has caused many farmers to lose their harvest this year. Fearing more devastation, many farmers have cut half ripe paddy to avoid loss.

Similarly, a disease in the plantations of black lentils has also affected the farmers in Lakhimpur district. This has been witnessed mostly in the Dhakuakhana sub-division and in areas bordering Dhemaji district.

According to a farmer in Dhakuakhana, his black lentil plantation on ten bighas of land was first observed with tiny holes in the leaves during the budding period.

The apprehensive farmer sprayed pesticides, thinking it was a pest attack. This procedure was followed by the other farmers as well. However, the next day, the plants turned yellow and the buds dropped from the plants. The baffled farmers contacted the nearest agriculture department officials, but they were unable to explain the exact cause of the phenomenon that has been wreaking havoc in the district.

The extent of the impact suggests a concerning threat to agricultural productivity in the affected areas.