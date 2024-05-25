Lakhimpur custodial death: GP Singh directs to withdraw IC’s suspension

Guwahati, May 25: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday directed North Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) to withdraw the suspension orders of the policemen, including the In Charge of Khelmati Police Station, in the custodial death of a detainee.

This comes after preliminary post-mortem reports indicated that the cause of death of the detainee was pre-existing coronary disease.

Singh further informed that a detailed enquiry and mandatory follow up would continue in connection with the death of the detainee.

“Reference recent North Lakhimpur incident of death in police custody - Preliminary PM reports are indicative of death due to pre-existing coronary disease. District SP has been directed to withdraw suspension orders of the policemen including IC. However, detailed enquiry and mandatory follow up would continue,” Singh posted on X.

It may be mentioned that tensions prevailed in Lakhimpur following the death of a detainee inside the Khemati Police Station on Wednesday night, leading to widespread outrage.



It was learned that the deceased accused, Arsabh Ali (42), was reportedly detained by the police in connection with a mobile theft. However, the accused suddenly fell ill inside the police station premises and collapsed on the floor, which subsequently led to his death.

Following the outrage, the DGP had informed that IC Dipankar Changmai, along with an on-duty sentry at the time of the incident, has been placed under suspension.