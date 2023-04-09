Lakhimpur: Cannabis, liquor seized from ambulance near LMCH gate

North Lakhimpur, April 9: In a sensational incident police has recovered cannabis, liquor bottles and several other objectionable items from an ambulance parked near the gate of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital in Chabati, North Lakhimpur on Sunday.

The ambulance bearing registration number AS07 C 6501 was parked near LMCH for several days. The locals out of speculation informed the Lilabari Police Outpost following which police recovered several bottles of IMF liquor, cannabis, deck of playing cards, condoms and a sharp weapon (machete) inside the ambulance. The ambulance, a private one belongs to one Powal Koch of Na-Ali, Kadam under Bogeenadi Police Station.

There are always at least twenty number of private ambulances parked outside the boundary of LMCH, near its main entrance at Chabati. According to Superintendent of LMCH, Dr Raktim Borgohain no private ambulances were allowed inside the medical college premises and hence they park outside the boundary of the hospital. Several local residents complained that the particular ambulance, parked near the main gate of LMCH never move and it has become a home for illicit and immoral activities.