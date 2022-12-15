Lai Khuta of LXXVIth biennial session of Aom Sahitya Sabha laid

Lakimpur, 15th Dec: "Narayanpur is the birthplace of one of the great Guru Srimanta Madhavdev and the place has a unique importance in the literary-cultural and intellectual domain of Assam and therefore a sacred day like this will certainly offer greatness in hosting the 76th biennial session of Assam Sahitya Sabha", this was what said by Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam minister for Public Health Engineering, Tourism, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship while taking part in the ceremonial laying of the Lai Khuta of the session in Mani-Kanchan Kshetra in Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district today.



Speaking in the open session of the minister Baruah assured for all possible state help and cooperation to make the conference a grand success. He also declared that he would pay another visit to the venue and strictly review the implementation of the works carried out by the state for this conference.

The ceremony was attended by Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumer Doley, Makhan Tamuli, General Secretary of the reception committee, ex-President of Asom Sahitya Sabha (in-charge) Biswa Baruah, Satreadhikars of nearby Satras and many others.

Earlier the flag of the Asom Sahitya Sabha was hoisted by president of the reception committee, Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Mr. Jadab Sarma ,the General Secretary of Asom Sahitya Sabha did the Smriti Tarpan. MLA,Bihpuria at the Mani-Kanchan Kshetra.

Parallel hoisting of seventy six Sabha flags were hoisted by the heads or representatives different socio-cultural and literary organizations of the associated host districts Dhemaji, Majuli, Lakhimpur and Biswanath in the venue today. However the hoisting of the main flag was marred by malfunctioning resulting in the flag getting turning upside down. But it was quickly corrected by the organizers and re-hoisted correctly.



It may be mentioned that the LXXVIthe biennial session of Assam Sahitya Sabha begins from January 31 to February 4 next year. During the session, book fair, exhibition, trade fair and cultural programmes and different events will be organized along with the main programme.

