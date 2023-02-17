Lack of safety and security in various hostels cause concern in Pathsala

Bajali, Feb 17: After the death of a student, a section of parents are concerned over the lack of proper safety measures in various PG hostels in Pathsala, Bajali.

On Thursday an 18 year old girl lost her life after falling off the terrace of a building of her PG hostel at Pathsala in lower Assam’s Barpeta district.

The girl was identified as Rishita Das who hailed from the Baghmara area and was a student of Class 12 at a private College in Pathsala.

Locals said she fell off the building as there are no boundary walls in the building. “Pathsala town is known as education hub of Assam.

Some private hostel owners are operating them just to earn money ignoring the safety of the inmates.

They have put the lives of many students at risk,” said a local resident.

“Police should take action against the hostel owners for not taking safety measures,” he said.