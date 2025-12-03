Lack of police action after alleged rape of minor in Bilasipara sparks outrage

Dhubri, Dec 3: Public anger is mounting over police inaction following the alleged rape of a minor in Bilasipara, Dhubri. Local residents and organisations have accused the police of negligence and delay in investigating the case.

The incident is reported to have occurred on the evening of November 27. The victim, a student of Class VIII, was allegedly lured by one Moinal Haque, a resident of Ward No. 7, to a paddy field, where three other men joined him in assaulting her.

Family members later discovered the girl in a distressed state in the field. “My daughter was found with her hands and feet tied. Some locals untied her. The culprits had threatened her not to speak about the incident,” said the victim’s father.

The family immediately filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Bilasipara Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 376(3), 109, 120B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Despite the registration of the case under stringent laws, five days have passed without the arrest of any accused, sparking widespread condemnation in the area.

The delay has drawn severe backlash from local groups, including the Bilasipara units of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who have criticised the investigation and threatened protests if immediate action is not taken.

“No arrests have been made yet. We urge the police to arrest the culprits immediately. If they are not arrested within the next 24 hours, we will be compelled to take to the streets,” said a Bajrang Dal member.