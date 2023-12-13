'Lachit The Warrior' bags Best Animation Film at 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023

Guwahati, Dec 13: DIG of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s film ‘Lachit The Warrior’ has bagged the Best Animation Film in the highly prestigious 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023.

Directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, this short film is produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

The short film focuses on the life of the great Assamese military general, Lachit Barphukan.

It may be mentioned that this film has received several awards on national and international platforms.