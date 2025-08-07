Lachit Borphukan’s legacy to travel west with statue proposals in Jaipur, Kota

Guwahati, Aug 7: In a landmark initiative that bridges regional pride with national identity, the Rajasthan Foundation (Assam & Northeast Chapter) has proposed the installation of statues of the legendary Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan in Jaipur and Kota.

Lachit Borphukan, the valiant 17th-century Ahom general renowned for his heroic resistance against the Mughal Empire, is a symbol of courage and patriotism in Assam. This initiative aims to extend his legacy beyond the Northeast, allowing it to inspire young minds across the country, a press release stated.

Jaipur, Rajasthan’s cultural and administrative capital, and Kota, a major centre of academic excellence, have been identified as the ideal locations for these statues. The project will be a collaborative effort driven by public participation, particularly from the Assamese community, and will reflect the spirit of unity in diversity.

The government of Rajasthan has extended wholehearted support to the mission. Madan Dilawar, Rajasthan’s Education Minister, known for his nationalist vision and grassroots leadership, has endorsed the initiative and assured full cooperation.

In a parallel development, a proposal has also been put forth to include Lachit Borphukan’s life and achievements in Rajasthan’s school curriculum. Minister Dilawar has assured that a formal recommendation will be made to the Central government to take this forward.

This initiative is not just about honouring a historical figure – it is a step towards fostering mutual respect and shared cultural pride among Indian states.

Lachit Borphukan’s name will now echo from the plains of Assam to the deserts of Rajasthan – a true testament to India’s unity, the release issued by Ratan Sharma, chairman, Rajasthan Foundation – Assam & Northeast Chapter and its executive committee added.





By

Staff Reporter