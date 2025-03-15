Lachit Barphukan Police Academy to become top facility in 5 years: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Mar 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan police academy at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

He also laid the foundation stone for the next phase, and after the inauguration, Shah was apprised of the facilities at the 'Lachit Barphukan Police Academy' by DGP Harmeet Singh.

“The police academy, the way it has been visualised, has been done. It came to life in the first phase, and I have witnessed how the 2nd phase of work will be done. This academy will be number 1 in 5 years,” said Shah.

The police academy will be developed in three phases. The first phase has been completed with an investment of Rs. 167.4 crore, and the total cost for all three phases is expected to reach Rs. 1,050 crore.

“This academy will become the best academy in India. Many advanced facilities are available in this academy,” claimed the minister.

The home minister acknowledged that the academy has been named after the brave freedom fighter from Assam.

“Lachit Barphukan defeated the Mughals with bravery, but his story was only limited to Assam. Now, his story has spread across the nation in 23 different languages for the students,” added Shah.

The first phase of the project includes a five-storey building featuring smart classrooms, a weapon simulator, research labs, administrative offices, and other essential facilities.

The academy is designed to train recruits in specialised courses, as well as provide commando training.

In addition, the academy will offer residential quarters for 240 families, hostels for 312 officers and personnel, and accommodation for 2,640 trainees.











