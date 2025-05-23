Kushiyara riverbank erosion sparks alarm along India-Bangladesh border

Sribhumi, May 23: Relentless riverbank erosion caused by the Kushiyara River is posing a grave threat to the India-Bangladesh border fencing and surrounding settlements under the North Sribhumi revenue circle, particularly in Jagannathi village and the Charbazar area.

Over 40 metres of the embankment on the river’s right bank have already been washed away in Jagannathi, putting vital border infrastructure at severe risk.

Reportedly, if the embankment breaches near the Charbazar Switch Gate, it could lead to large-scale flooding in the district town and potentially displace hundreds of residents.

Local fears are mounting that the Kushiyara’s powerful current could engulf entire households in the event of a breach.

While the Water Resources Department has attempted to curb the erosion with temporary bamboo spurs, locals say the measures have been ineffective.

The erosion is also intensifying at Basantapur village near Charola, threatening another stretch of the international border fence.

Security experts and villagers alike warn that the loss of fencing along the sensitive border could compromise national security and expose remote communities to cross-border challenges.

Despite the urgency, residents criticise the government's delayed response and demand immediate anti-erosion work.

A team comprising executive engineer Alok Nath, district officials, and BJP leader Subrata Bhattacharjee visited the affected sites in Charbazar. Nath assured that repair work on the eroded zones would commence shortly.

The situation underscores the urgent need for long-term anti-erosion infrastructure and a coordinated strategy to safeguard both people and national assets in border regions.