Kumar Sangakkara to mentor young Assam cricketers

Guwahati, April 18: A group of young cricketers from Assam will get an opportunity to attend a mentoring session by none other than Kumar Sangakkara, a modern-day great.

The former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter, who is the director of cricket for the Rajasthan Royals, will take part in the session with a selected number of under-16 and under-19 cricketers in Guwahati on May 16.



“Seeing Riyan Parag’s growth, we are keen on Assam producing more such players. We are planning on conducting mentorship sessions with Kumar Sangakkara with young players so they can learn from the best and develop. I think it will be hugely beneficial for young cricketers,” said Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum in Guwahati on Thursday.



Guwahati, the second home of the franchise, will host two IPL matches on May 15 (vs. Punjab Kings) and May 19 (vs. Kolkata Knight Riders). In 2023, the Royals played two matches at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.



Former team India physiotherapist John Gloster will also join the session to share his experience with budding players. Gloster is with the Royals as a full-time physiotherapist, and his role has been crucial to the performance of the team.



A group of players will be selected as per their performance by the Assam Cricket Association for this mentoring session.



Tickets for Guwahati matches:



The Rajasthan Royals on April 18 announced that tickets for their first home match in Guwahati against the Punjab Kings have now gone live on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner of the team.



Fans who have registered for early access to tickets will be able to make their purchase by visiting BookMyShow's app or website from 4 p.m. IST on Thursday (April 18) to 4 p.m. IST on Friday (April 19).



Meanwhile, tickets for the first match against the Punjab Kings will be available to general fans after 4 p.m. IST on Friday, April 19.



With the Royals making a much-anticipated return to the NorthEast in May, fans will be able to secure their tickets from BookMyShow, with the lowest online ticket starting from Rs 1000 onwards.



To provide students with the chance to also experience their favourite Royals stars, including Guwahati's own Riyan Parag, the franchise will also be launching Rs 500 tickets, which will be available to purchase at the box office at a later date that will be communicated closer to the matches.

