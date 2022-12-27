KRJP blocks NH-31, demands separate Kamatapur and ST status for Koch Rajbongshis

Abhayapuri, Dec 27: The Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad (KRJP), in collaboration with the Women's Council and the North Salmara Zilla Parishad, blocked the National Highway 31 today demanding a separate Kamatapur State and ST status for Koch Rajbongshi in Assam.

The protesters marched for two kilometres from Tulungia to Harimandir in North Salmara and blocked the NH 31.

Acting Magistrate of North Salmara, Masoom Yusuf Ahmed, met the protesters and received a memorandum of demand on behalf of the district collector.

After blocking the national highway for some time, the police removed the protesters from the site and cleared the road.

Meanwhile, Biswajit Ray, general secretary of the Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad, threatened to launch a strong agitation if the government does not meet its demands.