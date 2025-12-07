Krishna Cinema Hall demolished in Nagaon, sparking cultural outcry

Nagaon, Dec 7: In a blow to the cultural heritage of Nagaon, the historic Krishna cinema hall, a major hub of Assamese cinema movement for a long time, has fallen to the wrecking ball. The iconic cinema hall, which had been a beloved institution in the heart of Nagaon town, was demolished on Friday last, leaving many in shock and dismay.

The Krishna cinema hall was built by a group of cultural enthusiasts and had been a hub for Assamese and Hindi cinema, showcasing many superhit films over the years. The cinema hall had been a cultural landmark in Nagaon, attracting audiences from across central Assam.

However, the cinema hall had been facing financial difficulties since the Covid-19 pandemic, and its owner, Swapan Kumar Bihani, had passed away recently. The Bihani family had sold the cinema hall to a socio-religious organization, which has now demolished the iconic building.

The demolition of the Krishna cinema hall has sparked widespread resentment over the loss of Nagaon’s cultural heritage. This is not an isolated incident, as many cinema halls in Nagaon have already shut down, with some being converted into commercial complexes. The Divyajyoti is one of the few remaining cinema halls in Nagaon that is still operational.

The loss of the Krishna cinema hall is a significant blow to the cultural landscape of Nagaon, and many are mourning the demise of an era.