Kolong River breaches its embankment at three places in Raha; several roads submerged

Raha, June 21 : Flood situation worsened in Assam's Raha following breaches in the embankment of Kolong river at three places- Rahachoki , Deobali and Durgajan area creating panic among the flood-hit people.

The surging water of the Kolong river has inundated various parts of Raha town like Garmari , Raha bazar , Kamarjan , Tupakusi , Raha Fishery college etc. since morning today. The official institutions like Raha circle office, Khadi and Gramudyug office, State Bank of India Raha branch, Raha police station as well as educational institutions have been submerged by flood water. Surface communication was also affected in many places in the town.

Similarly, the flood water of the river Kapili has also inundated the entire Railway town. Vehicular movement on the Raha - Chaparmukh - Kampur PWD road was closed for the last three days. Meanwhile, the flood hit people have taken shelter on highland and on roads.