Kokrajhar’s final electoral rolls: 5 LACs, over 700,000 electors

Kokrajhar, Jan 6: The Kokrajhar district administration published the final electoral rolls for five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) during a meeting held at the District Commissioner's (DC) conference hall in Kokrajhar, on Monday.

The five LACs included in the final electoral rolls are Gossaigaon, Dotma (ST), Kokrajhar (ST), Baokhungri, and Parbatjhora.

As per the final rolls, in the Gossaigaon LAC, out of 115,589 electors, 57,983 are male and 57,605 are female. In the Dotma (ST) LAC, of the 106,852 electors, 53,018 are male and 53,834 are female.

In the Kokrajhar (ST) LAC, out of 144,000 electors, 70,631 are male and 73,367 are female. In the Baokhungri LAC, out of 162,117 electors, 80,712 are male and 81,404 are female. Meanwhile, in Parbatjhora LAC, out of 172,170 electors, 88,021 are male and 84,148 are female.

Additionally, there are five third-gender electors across the five LACs, with two in Kokrajhar LAC; however, there are no third-gender electors in Dotma LAC.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Masanda M. Pertin released the final rolls in the presence of the District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, along with top officials and representatives from all political parties.

The final electoral rolls will be available for public inspection at the District Election Office.

As per the final roll, the total number of polling stations is 150 in Gossaigaon LAC, 143 in Dotma (ST) LAC, 184 in Kokrajhar (ST) LAC, 213 in Baokhungri LAC, and 219 in Parbatjhora LAC.