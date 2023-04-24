Kokrajhar: Two KLO cadres killed in encounter; one nabbed

Kokrajhar, April 24: Two Kamatapur Liberation Front (KLO) leaders were killed in police firing in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday.

As per sources, the incident took place inside the Chakrashila Wild Life Sanctuary in Kokrajhar district where a team of KLO cadres allegedly set up a camp.

Acting on a tip off, the police initiated a search operation following which a face off took place between the cadres and the security forces.

The cadres who were killed in the encounter were identified as Abhijit Deka and Nipon Roy.

Meanwhile, security forces nabbed one KLO cadre from the spot while others managed to escape from the spot.