Kokrajhar: Training on Tiranga making held at schools and AWCs

Kokrajhar, Aug 10: As part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, District administration Kokrajhar has been taking up a number of innovative steps for creating awareness and invigorating a sense of pride.

Training on Tiranga making was conducted in Anganwadi Centres and schools of Kokrajhar District as an initiative to encourage children to make their own flag.

All children right from the tiny tots at the Anganwadi Centres were encouraged to make their own flag. The younger children made paper flags and the elder sections made the Tirangaa with cloth. Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner, Varnali Deka visited Anganwadi Centres attached to Rupnath Brahma LP School, Patharghat school, Kokrajhar Girls HS School, Kokrajhar and Titaguri High School, Kokrajhar to oversee the training and encourage the efforts of the students.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all the students to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme to be held from August 13 to August 15, 2022 by hoisting the National Flag at their homes and also to be ambassadors for this noble vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Children were also taught about the Tirangaa and Flag Code.