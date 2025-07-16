Kokrajhar to get Rs 125-Cr stadium as Assam govt bets big on sports in BTR

Kokrajhar, July 16: In a major boost to sports infrastructure in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the construction of multiple football stadiums across the 6th Schedule region, including a Rs 125-crore stadium in Kokrajhar.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the Bodoland CEM Cup Football Tournament 2025, held at the SAI ground in Kokrajhar, on Tuesday evening.

Sarma said construction of the Kokrajhar stadium would begin this year and is expected to be completed within three years.

Football stadiums have also been planned for Udalguri, Chirang, Tamulpur, and Baksa districts.

“These stadiums will further solidify the region’s position as one of the sports capitals of the state,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre at the CHD building in Kokrajhar.

Developed in collaboration with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and his foundation, the facility will provide athletes with access to top-tier training, rehabilitation, and injury management services.

“With this centre, our youth will gain access to physical fitness, rehabilitation, and recovery support — all under one roof,” Sarma said, adding that the Abhinav Bindra Foundation will provide all technical manpower, equipment, and training support.

He went on to describe it as the “most advanced sports facility in the country.”













Chief Minister inaugurated the High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre.





Sarma lauded Kokrajhar’s evolution from a region once marred by violence to a centre of sports and education.

He credited the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord for ushering in lasting peace and enabling focused development in the region.

The Chief Minister’s announcements came on the heels of a successful inaugural edition of the Bodoland CEM Cup, a tournament that saw overwhelming participation.

As many as 3,760 teams and over 67,000 players from 420 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) across BTR took part.

In the final, Kachugaon emerged champions, defeating Kajalgaon 2–0. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and the championship trophy, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 1 lakh and a first runner-up trophy.

The tournament has been widely hailed as a symbol of peace and progress in the region.

It was recently mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 123rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, where he described it as a “symbol of unity and hope”.









Kachugaon emerged champions, in the Bodoland CEM Cup 2025.



