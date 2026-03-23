Kokrajhar sees multi-party nominations as BPF holds show of strength

Kokrajhar, Mar 23: The final day of nomination filing for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections saw heightened political activity in Kokrajhar, with multiple parties staging processions and submitting papers amid a show of strength.

Five candidates of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), namely Sewli Mohilary, Robiram Narzary, Rupam Roy, Shobharam Basumatary and Dr Rezaul Karim, filed their nominations before the District Election Officer after arriving in a procession from Green Field.

Sewli Mohilary is contesting from Kokrajhar (No. 3), Robiram Narzary from Dotma (No. 2), Rupam Roy from Baokhungri (No. 4), Shobharam Basumatary from Gossaigaon (No.1), and Dr Rezaul Karim from Parbatjhora (No. 5).

Ahead of the filing, the BPF held a public meeting at Green Field, where party president Hagrama Mohilary addressed supporters and expressed confidence in both the party’s prospects and the NDA’s overall performance.

Speaking to the press after the meet, Mohilary asserted that the BPF faced no serious competition and predicted that the NDA would secure a sweeping victory in the Assembly.

Projecting confidence in individual candidates, Mohilary said, “Sewli Mohilary would secure a decisive victory in Kokrajhar.”

The CEM of BTR also downplayed recent resignations from the party, describing them as inconsequential. “Many will come, many will go; the doors of the BPF are open to all,” he said.

The candidates also expressed optimism about their chances. Robiram Narzary voiced confidence in a strong performance for the BPF, while Rupam Roy said he would work with dedication and strive for inclusive development.

Meanwhile, candidates from other parties also filed their nominations. United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Pratibha Brahma filed her nomination from Baokhungri in a separate procession, while Congress nominee Shephali Marak also submitted her papers from the same constituency after a rally from the party office.

With nominations now complete, the electoral contest in Kokrajhar and adjoining constituencies is set to intensify in the coming days.