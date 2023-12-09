Kokrajhar: Schools & colleges directed to postpone exam till Dec 13

Guwahati, Dec 9: The District Administration in Assam’s Kokrajhar district has directed all schools and colleges in the district to postpone all the ensuing examinations till December 13.

The administration informed that the LAC level competitions of Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram, 2023, in Kokrajhar district has been scheduled to be organized from December 11 to 13.

“…many dignitaries will grace the occasion and full participation of student communities has been solicited,” an official notification reads.

“In this regard, you are requested to kindly postpone all the ensuing examinations till 13th Dec. 2023 and resume on completion of LAC level competitions of Assam Sankritik Mahasangram, 2023 in Kokrajhar district,” it added.















