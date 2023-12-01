Kokrajhar: Prime accused in murder of Retd Engineer arrested

Kokrajhar, Dec 1: The Kokrajhar police, with the help of the West Bengal police last night arrested the main accused in the recent sensational murder case of a retired engineer in Kokrajhar, Assam.

The accused, identified as Sambhu Kahar alias Shill, was nabbed during an operation in Cooch Behar town under Kotowali PS in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

It may be mentioned here that on November 29, the accused allegedly barged into the house of Tapan Chakarborty in the Bidhanpalli area of Kokrajhar Town and attacked the victim and his wife with a sharp weapon.

Both sustained serious injuries and were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon, however, Tapan Chakarborty succumbed to his injuries while his wife was undergoing treatment.

Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer in the agriculture department, while his wife, Madhumita Chakraborty, is a retired head mistress of D.N. Himatsingka High School, Kokrajhar.

The Kokrajhar Police registered a case and produced the accused before the CJM Court in Kokrajhar today. The CJM sent the accused on seven-day police remand.



