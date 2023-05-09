Kokrajhar Police arrests Sipajhar SI in alleged sexual abuse case

Guwahati, May 9: The Kokrajhar Police on Tuesday arrested Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sipajhar Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district for his alleged involvement in a sexual abuse case registered against him.

As per sources, the victim of sexual abuse registered a case against the SI identified as Nitai Roy at Fakiragram Police Station in Kokrajhar district of Assam, following which a team of Kokrajhar police picked him up.

According to our correspondent from Kokrajhar, Roy has been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kokrajhar today. On the pretext of marrying the victim, Roy repeatedly raped the victim on several occasions and filmed her. He later uploaded obscene videos of the victim on the internet without her consent and blackmailed her. After being sexually exploited the victim finally lodged a complaint on April 28 and accordingly the police arrested Roy.

A case was registered under IPC sections 313/354(C)/C376/420; R/W/S, 67(A) IT Act and R/W/S Section 4 DP Act.

Meanwhile, our correspondent from Mangaldoi informed that earlier, Nitai Roy was posted in Dhula Police Station in Darrang district, during his tenure he was reserved closed for ill-treating seniors and other colleagues in an intoxicated condition. Later he was posted as an SI in Mangaldai Police Station and then transferred to Sipajhar Police Station.