Kokrajhar Police arrests absconding accused in double murder case

Kokrajhar, July 27: In a recent development, the Kokrajhar Police arrested the accused, Manab Saha alias Mithun on Friday, in connection with the brutal murder of his mother-in-law, Kalpana Mallik (60), and his wife's sister, Dipshikha Mallik (35), which took place on July 25 in Shantinagar of Kokrajhar Town.

In a press conference held on Friday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Prithviraj Rajkhowa informed that “The accused was arrested from the Assam-Bengal border area. During interrogation, Manab Saha confessed to the crime, stating that it was committed due to a family dispute”.

“The Kokrajhar police had launched an investigation into the case and had been searching for the accused. The arrest was made today, and the accused has been brought to Kokrajhar,” he further added.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.