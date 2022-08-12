84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Kokrajhar: Pledge against drug abuse administered at Bodoland University

By Correspondent

Kokrajhar, Aug 12: As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, pledge against drug abuse was administered by Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar, Varnali Deka at Bodoland University.


The Deputy Commissioner addressed the youth present on the menace of drug abuse and urged all to say no to drugs and to prevent drug abuse. The programme included a lecture session on drug abuse and its ill effects by Parag Chaturvedi, Second in Command, SSB, Gossaigaon.

The session was attended by students of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar and received warm reception. The Vice Chancellor, Bodoland University also addressed the gathering. The Deputy Commissioner also took the opportunity to urge everyone present to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme to be held from August 13 to August 15, 2022 by hoisting national flags in their homes.

Correspondent


