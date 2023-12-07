Kokrajhar murder accused injured in police firing

Kokrajhar, Dec 7: Sambhu Kahar alias Shill, the prime suspect in the murder case of a Retired engineer of Bidhanpally of Kokrajhar district was grievously injured in an encounter with police when he had allegedly tried to escape from police custody near Amguri in Kokrajhar on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Kahar attempted to flee from police custody during a search operation near Amguri in Kokrajhar while he was being taken to the area by the police to recover another machete used in the brutal attack.



Soon after the incident police immediately admitted the accused at Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar for treatment.



Kahar was arrested on November 30 from Cooch Behar under Kotwali police station in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district and brought to Kokrajhar police station in connection with case no 396/2023 U/S 448/326/307/302/380 IPC.

It may be mentioned that on November 29, the accused allegedly barged into the house of Tapan Chakraborty in Bidhanpally area of Kokrajhar Town and attacked the victim and his wife with a sharp weapon.

Both sustained serious injuries and were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon, however, Tapan Chakraborty succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment.

Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer of the agriculture department, while his wife Madhumita Chakraborty is a retired headmistress of D.N. Himatsingka High School, Kokrajhar.



The duo was by themselves in the house at the time of the attack.

