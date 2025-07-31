Kokrajhar gears up for Independence Day with focus on coordination & student safety

Kokrajhar, July 31: A preparatory meeting was held on Tuesday at the District Commissioner's Conference Hall, Kokrajhar, to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming Independence Day celebration in the district.

The meeting deliberated on key agendas, including work distribution among departments for effective coordination, finalisation of parade contingents and the smooth execution of cultural programmes.

Given the prevailing hot weather conditions, special focus was given to ensuring the well-being of the participating students, with necessary health and safety measures to be put in place. Rehearsals will be conducted for at least a week before the main event to ensure meticulous preparation.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Subhram Aditya Bora urged all officials and staff to ensure that the event is con-ducted in a peaceful, disciplined, and dignified manner. He stressed the importance of conducting cleanliness drives across all government offices and organising a friendly football match as part of the presentation.

Speaking on security arrangements, Kokrajhar Additional SP Nabanita Sarma assured that comprehensive security measures would be implemented. She underlined the importance of removing abandoned vehicles, garbage, and other obstructions near the designated venue as well as around office complexes, public spaces, to maintain law and order as well as public convenience