Kokrajhar gears up for first-ever budget session as Chief Secretary leads review

Kokrajhar, Feb 12: Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, scheduled to take place at the BTC legislative assembly, Kokrajhar, on February 17.

Chairing the review meeting on Wednesday, Dr. Kota highlighted the importance of meticulous planning and flawless execution to ensure the smooth conduct of the session, which marks the first-ever instance in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly where a session will be held outside the state capital.

“This is a momentous occasion for Assam, and we must leave no stone unturned to make it a grand success. Every department must function in synergy to provide a flawless experience for the legislators and dignitaries attending the session,” Dr. Kota said.

The Chief Secretary directed BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep to take swift action in finalising all necessary logistical arrangements in coordination with the relevant departments.

He specifically instructed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements, catering services, uninterrupted power and water supply, a fully functional sound system, medical facilities, fire safety measures, traffic management, and the deployment of sufficient officers and staff.

The review meeting was attended by Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Masanda M. Pertin, Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh, and Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Later, Dr. Kota, accompanied by concerned officials, inspected the session hall, designated office chambers, and all key locations that are required for the session.

Earlier, on January 10, the Governor had announced that this year’s budget session would be held at the BTC Legislative Assembly.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the 1st day of the Budget Session, Assam Legislative Assembly, to meet at 12:00 Noon on Monday, the 17th February 2025, at BTC Legislative Assembly Chamber, Kokrajhar," stated an order issued by the Governor.