Kokrajhar gears up for 57th ABSU annual conference from March 13

Kokrajhar, March 9: Preparations are in full swing for the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), set to take place from March 13 to March 16 at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar. The event is expected to witness large-scale participation, with several dignitaries slated to attend.

A strong reception committee and multiple sub-committees have been formed to ensure the smooth execution of the four-day event. The conference will feature a wide range of programmes, including literary events, sports competitions, cultural performances, a seminar, a session featuring delegates, a book fair, and a space and science exhibition.

Speaking to the press at Bodofa House, Bagansali, in Kokrajhar, ABSU President Dipen Boro confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accepted the invitation to attend the open session on March 16, where over two lakh people are expected to gather. Additionally, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present as a special guest at the event’s opening session.

More than 7,000 delegates from various districts, anchalik (regional) bodies, and university committees will participate in the conference. A new central committee of ABSU will also be formed during the event, Boro said.

An Education & Youth Conclave will be held on March 14, featuring Union Education Minister Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest. Other notable guests include Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and Sudhir Kumar N., Former Director of CBPO, ISRO, Bengaluru.

With an impressive lineup of events and distinguished attendees, the 57th ABSU Annual Conference is set to be a significant occasion for the Bodo community.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh visited Kokrajhar on Sunday to conduct a security review ahead of the conference. During his visit, the DGP inspected the venue and assessed security measures particularly in light of the scheduled attendance of chief guest Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

DGP Singh also chaired a security coordination meeting with members of the organizing committee, ABSU leaders, top civil and police officials.