Kokrajhar DTO arrested; Rs 36 lakhs cash seized

Kokrajhar, Oct 13: Kokrajhar police arrested Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, Kokrajhar District Transport Officer (DTO) in-charge late last night in a criminal case and recovered Rs 36 lakhs from his residence.

According to police, Muchahary along with two other officials have been arrested by Kokrajhar Police in a criminal case and during search 36 lakhs have been seized. Further investigation is underway.