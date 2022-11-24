Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner's Brainchild wins National e-Governance Award 2021-2022

Kokrajhar, Nov 24: A moment of pride, honour and joy was ushered in for Kokrajhar and Assam as the Kokrajhar initiative "Infrastructure Snapshot Kokrajhar" won the National Award for e-Governance for 2021-2022.

The initiative has been selected to be awarded under the Category "Excellence in District Level Initiative in e-Governance" by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of the Govt of India.



The Infrastructure Snapshot Kokrajhar App was conceptualized by Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar, Varnali Deka, IAS, as a 24x7 configurable mobile based application for effective monitoring of all government schemes & public institutions with both offline and online status update facility. It is a convergence application developed specifically for grievance redressal, supervision & monitoring.



The application is available to download free of cost on "Playstore" and any user can submit photo, location, details etc. of the aggravated site or incident online.

The app, developed by Webcom under their social action initiative, allows users to provide suggestive fixes for irregularities/anomalies found with tailored admin features to provide a seamless, easy, transparent investigation and troubleshooting tool ultimately envisaged to bring complete accountability and public audit.

Since its launch, the app has been providing inputs on the functioning of different departments, the areas of concern where interventions are required. As mobile Users spend a substantial amount of their time on mobile devices, many users encounter the IS app installed on their devices almost every day.

This regular encounter is also slated to act as a branding opportunity for Govt services and Departments.

Kokrajhar District Administration has been taking a number of steps to promote the App including using the network of grassroots machinery, popularising the App in remote parts of the District, use of tutorials and pamphlets, close monitoring of the grievances lodged, development of an easy User Interface in English and vernacular etc.



DC Kokrajhar Varnali Deka appealed the residents to use this application more and more to provide even quicker, effective and responsive service delivery catering to the last mile user.

Deka is presently serving as Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar with additional charges of Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council and Director, Bodoland Administrative Staff College.



The Award will be presented at the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) to be held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Campus at Kakryal, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DARPG in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and the UT Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir is organizing the Conference, wherein DC Varnali Deka, IAS has been invited to receive the award.

In view of her contributions and achievements in this field, the district commissioner has also been invited as a key speaker for the plenary session on digital governance for enhancing ease of doing business and ease of living in the 25th National Conference on e-Governance.

