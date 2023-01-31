Kokrajhar DC office employees observe pen-down strike against DC Varnali Deka

Kokrajhar, Jan 31: The entire staff of the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner's office went on a pen-down strike on Monday to show their protest to Varnali Deka, the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner, who is accused of mistreating her Grade IV employee Dipak Das and slapping him in her office chamber on the pretext that the tiffin carrier of the DC was not carried inside the bag to her chamber on last Friday.

Speaking with media representatives, the staff members expressed their concern on the actions and words of Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka, adding that if a DC can slap an innocent employee like Deepak Das, it can happen to other staff members as well. Therefore they demanded security and safety at work.