Kokrajhar court hands life term for murder of retired state engineer in 2023

Kokrajhar, August 13: A court in Kokrajhar district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a retired engineer of the state Agriculture Department in 2023.

The District and Sessions Judge, Nirmali Talukdar, on Tuesday, handed down the sentence to Sambhu Kahar for murdering Tapan Chakraborty and injuring his wife, Madhumita Chakraborty, on November 29, 2023, at their residence in the Bidhanpally area of Kokrajhar town.

Madhumita, a retired headmistress of D N Himatsingka High School, survived after prolonged treatment.

Kahar had allegedly barged into the couple’s home and attacked them with a sharp weapon. Tapan Chakraborty succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Bongaigaon.

The court found Kahar guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 302: Life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000, with six months’ additional imprisonment in case of default

Section 307: Ten years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000, three months’ additional imprisonment in case of default

Section 326: Ten years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000, three months’ additional imprisonment in case of default

Section 380: Fine of Rs 5,000, six months’ imprisonment in case of default

The judgment comes nearly nine months after the brutal attack that shook Kokrajhar town, bringing relief to the victim’s family and reinforcing the state’s commitment to justice.

With inputs from PTI