Assam

Kokrajhar: Bodies of two minors found in paddy field

By Correspondent
AT Photo 

Kokrajhar, March 29: Two minors who had been missing since Thursday evening were found dead in a paddy field in Kokrajhar under mysterious circumstances.

Both the minors went missing since 4 p.m. on Thursday, and their bodies were recovered at Jamunatari village under Gossaigaon Sub-Division in Kokrajhar district this morning.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Police reached the spot and recovered the body and started the investigation process.

