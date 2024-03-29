Kokrajhar: Bodies of two minors found in paddy field

Kokrajhar, March 29: Two minors who had been missing since Thursday evening were found dead in a paddy field in Kokrajhar under mysterious circumstances.

Both the minors went missing since 4 p.m. on Thursday, and their bodies were recovered at Jamunatari village under Gossaigaon Sub-Division in Kokrajhar district this morning.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar Police reached the spot and recovered the body and started the investigation process.