Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilita Mancha suspends 12-hr bandh, sets Feb 4 deadline for meeting with CM

Bongaigaon, Jan 21: The Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilita Mancha called off its 12- hour statewide bandh on January 21.

Khitish Barman, president of Bongaigaon district unit of All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), who is also a member of the Mancha, declared at a press meet held at his office here in the town today that the bandh has been momentarily suspended till February 4.

Mancha, a conglomeration of five district units of AKRSU and Chilarai Sena, announced the bandh on January 7 during the celebration of martyr's day at Bongaigaon.

Following the announcement of the bandh, police reportedly issued a legal notice to Barman citing the strike being 'illegal' as per the apex court and Gauhati High Court, forcing them to withdraw the bandh.

Minister Pijush Hazarika had earlier invited all the five district unit presidents of AKRSU and chairman of Chilarai Sena to his Guwahati office for a talk on January 18.

Instead of taking part in the talk, the leaders of the Mancha sent a 14-member delegation comprising senior citizens and youth of the community to attend the meeting.

In the meeting, Minister Hazarika requested the Mancha, through the delegation, to withdraw the bandh and assured them to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister, after he returns from his foreign tour, for fruitful discussion on their issues, a senior citizen of the community Prabhat Baisnab said in the press meet.

"We will wait for a discussion with the Chief Minister till February 4, if we do not see any positive development, the same bandh will be called again," Barman stated.