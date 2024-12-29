Koch Rajbanshi language gets its first grammar framework, dictionary plans underway

Bijni, Dec. 29: In a significant step toward preserving the Koch Rajbanshi language, the Koch Rajbanshi Language Studies, Research, and Development Committee unveiled the language's first grammar framework during the Bhasha Vandana Samaroh at Bijni College, on Sunday.

The event, organised as part of a day-long programme, saw Prof. Dr. Dilip Rajbanshi of Cotton University release the Grammar of Koch Rajbanshi Language, published by the Koch Rajbanshi Language Studies, Research and Development Committee.

Rajbanshi said that the introduction of grammar will lead to the progress of the Koch Rajbanshi language and it marks a milestone in efforts to protect and promote the endangered language.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Harmohan Medhi, head of the Committee, emphasised the urgency of safeguarding the language.

“Many Indian languages have faded into oblivion. We are determined to ensure that the Koch Rajbanshi language does not meet the same fate. This event is a step toward ensuring its growth and encouraging people to write in their mother tongue,” he said.

Medhi revealed that the grammar framework, launched during the event, is a crucial foundation for the language’s development. The committee is also working on creating a comprehensive dictionary, which, according to Medhi, is a time-intensive but necessary project.

“Though the task requires immense time and effort, we are committed to delivering a dictionary that will serve as a cornerstone for our language,” he added.

Acknowledging the challenges faced in language research and preservation, Medhi expressed optimism about the growing interest among researchers.

“The initial stages were difficult due to a lack of researchers, but now, more individuals are coming forward. We are hopeful that our efforts will bear fruit,” he said.

Medhi urged the younger generation to actively participate in the preservation of their linguistic heritage by speaking and writing in Koch Rajbanshi. “Our language will thrive if the youth embrace it in their daily lives,” he said.

The event was attended by notable figures, including litterateurs and social activists, who applauded the committee’s efforts and stressed the importance of preserving linguistic diversity in India.