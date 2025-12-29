Knife attack on Santal youth in Chirang sparks protests, police assure action

Chirang, Dec 29: Hundreds of protesters from the Santal community in Assam’s Chirang district gathered outside the Garubhasha police station on Monday, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in a knife attack on a 24-year-old Adivasi youth.

The protest followed an incident in which Simon Kisku, a resident of Nangdorbari under Sidli police station, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants.

Police said the attack occurred around 7 pm on Sunday when Kisku was walking in the Garubhasha area. They informed that the assailants stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Bora said the area where the attack took place did not have CCTV coverage.

“The incident occurred in Nangdorbari under Sidli police station limits. The victim sustained injuries to the chest and stomach but is currently out of danger. An investigation has been initiated and police operations to trace the offenders have been intensified,” Bora said.

Local residents rushed the injured youth to Kajalgaon JSB Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. Doctors said his condition was stable.

“The patient was brought to the hospital around 7.40 pm. The injury is not very deep, although parts of the intestine were visible. Bleeding was not excessive. He has been referred to Barpeta Medical College for better management,” a doctor at Kajalgaon JSB Civil Hospital said.

As news of the attack spread, members of the Santal community and other tribal organisations staged protests and gheraoed the Garubhasha police station.

Police officials and community leaders later persuaded the protesters to vacate the station premises without the use of force, though many continued to remain outside, pressing for swift action.

Assuring the protesters, SSP Bora said the case was being taken seriously.

“We are with the people and are treating the matter with utmost seriousness. I urge everyone not to take the law into their own hands. Give us time and opportunity, and we will arrest the criminals,” he said, cautioning that prolonged protests could hamper the investigation.

Sidli MLA Nirmal Kumar Brahma, who visited the crime scene along with Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, described the incident as “highly condemnable” and called for the immediate arrest of the attackers.

“I have reiterated to the police administration to arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure strict punishment,” Brahma said.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union condemned the attack, alleging repeated targeting of the Santal community in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The organisation also raised concerns over drug abuse, illegal picnic spots and alleged police negligence.

“Why is it that in Assam, or specifically in BTR, the Santal community has to repeatedly face such atrocities?” a member of the students’ body asked.

The Santal Students’ Union also demanded the arrest of the culprits within 24 hours, warning of intensified agitation if no action was taken.

“We urge the administration to arrest the culprits within 24 hours, failing which the situation may escalate with stronger protests,” a union member said.