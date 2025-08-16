Knee-deep in mud, hundreds protest deplorable road condition in Jorhat's Hatipara

Jorhat, August 16: Frustration spilled onto the streets in Jorhat district’s Titabar subdivision on Saturday as hundreds of residents of Hatipara tea estate staged a protest, demanding the immediate reconstruction of a road they say has been in deplorable condition for decades.

Led by tea workers from the estate, the demonstrators accused successive governments of “neglecting their basic needs” while continuing to treat them as a vote bank.

They pointed out that even after 79 years of Independence, the road connecting Hatipara tea estate remains in ruins, turning into a swamp of knee-deep mud during the monsoon.

The protesters said the poor condition not only disrupts daily commutes but also blocks emergency services from reaching the area, putting lives at risk.

“Our children walk through mud every day just to get to school. Ambulances often get stuck in potholes, leaving patients helpless. Is this what the government calls ‘Sabke Saath, Sabka Vikas’? We are not just a vote bank, we are Adivasis, and we deserve minimum amenities,” a protester said.

Another demonstrator recalled a recent incident where an ambulance failed to reach a patient due to the treacherous condition of the road.

“Ministers visit us during elections, asking for votes and promising development, but once they win, they forget us. If they cannot fix this basic road, then they should not expect our votes in the 2026 elections,” he added.

Many among the tea worker community expressed resentment that despite submitting several petitions and appeals to the authorities, no concrete steps have been taken so far. Their anger was directed primarily at the ruling BJP government, which they accused of exploiting them for electoral gains without addressing their needs.

“Stop deceiving us with false promises. We demand that this road be repaired immediately. Otherwise, we will make our voice heard where it matters most, in the 2026 polls,” a protest leader warned.

The protest highlights a long-due grievance within Assam’s tea garden communities, who continue to struggle for basic infrastructure and development.