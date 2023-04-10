KMSS members hold protest at Raha toll plaza

Raha, April 10: The regional unit of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti ( KMSS ) today staged a protest at Raha toll plaza demanding immediate closure of all the toll gates in Assam including the Raha toll plaza.

The KMSS agitators condemned the BJP government's anti-people policies and it's decision to set up 27 new toll gates across the state in the coming days. A total of hundred KMSS protestors took part in the demonstration and raised slogans against the state government and the central government.

The KMSS warned the state government and NHAI to stop the increased toll collection at Raha toll plaza and six other toll gates in the state or to face strong protest by the organisation in the days ahead further asking the people not to pay toll at the toll gates.





The Nagaon district administration arranged heavy security arrangements at Raha toll plaza since morning fearing any untoward incident during the protest.





