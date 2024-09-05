KMSS, AJYCP protest in Hailakandi; demand permanent flood solutions, financial aid

Hailakandi, Sept 5: Members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) gherao-ed the District Commissioner's office in Hailakandi district on Thursday.

Members of the organisation staged the demonstration demanding permanent solutions to the recurring flood issues in East Hailakandi.

The protesters sought immediate action on flood control measures, including efforts to halt the erosion of the Katakhal River and the permanent repair of breaches in the Tosla and Ankai-Lonkai embankments in the Matijuri area.

They also called for one-time financial assistance for farmers affected by floods in East Hailakandi villages.

Leaders Jahir Uddin Laskar of KMSS and Kabir Uddin Laskar of AJYCP submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner outlining their demands, and vowed to continue their agitation until their requests are met.

During the protest, the demonstrators raised slogans against Assam's Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazarika, accusing him of inaction.

Floods have ravaged East Hailakandi for the past five months, leaving thousands homeless.

This year alone, four people have reportedly lost their lives due to flooding, with crops across the district severely damaged.

The situation was further exacerbated by Cyclone Remal in May, which affected over 14,000 people in the region.

The protesters highlighted the urgent need for long-term flood management solutions to prevent future devastation.

On September 2, the Assam government announced financial relief for over six lakh flood-affected individuals, to be directly transferred to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme.

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority data from July 2, over 6.44 lakh people across 19 districts were impacted by recent floods. Unofficial reports, however, suggest the toll is much higher, with over 24 lakh affected and 116 lives lost this year.