KLO demands apology from former AKRSU leader for statement on Koch Rajbanshi community

Guwahati, Dec 13: The Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) demanded an apology from former General Secretary of All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) and Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief Gokul Barman for his alleged remarks on the Koch Rajbangshi people.

In a video available with The Assam Tribune, the KLO alleged that during an event, Barman said that Koch Rajbangshis are part of the Assamese community. "The person who has earlier demanded for Kamatapur and ST status for the community is today saying that the Koch Rajbanshi is a past of the Assamese community, is he an anthropologist," questioned the KLO cadre in the video.

He further demanded an apology from Barman within 24 hours for his statement against the Koch community.