King of Bhutan to visit Assam during his India tour

Guwahati, Nov 2: The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is all set to embark on an official visit to the state of Assam during his India tour.

This tour, spanning eight days, is scheduled to commence tomorrow, marking a significant moment in the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement announcing the visit, which will include the Bhutanese monarch and a delegation of senior Bhutanese officials.

“The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from 3rd to 10th November 2023,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During his visit, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is expected to hold significant discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deliberations are anticipated to encompass a wide range of topics, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the bilateral relationship between India and Bhutan.

The visit of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck holds a symbolic and strategic importance in reinforcing the enduring bond between India and Bhutan.

The royal visit is expected to solidify this partnership further and pave a way for enhanced cooperation in various fields.