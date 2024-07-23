Killing of three suspected militants: Hmar community submits memo to CM

Guwahati, July 23: The Hmar community members took to the streets at Hmarkhawlien village under Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district on Monday morning, protesting the custodial death of three Hmar youth.

People of all ages, dressed in black and holding placards with messages such as "stop fake encounters" and "Police must respect Human Rights," protested condemning the actions of the Cachar Police regarding the three youths, who according to Cachar police were suspected militants who had been apprehended based on confidential information and subsequently killed in a gunfight at Bhuvan Hills near the Assam-Mizoram interstate border on July 17. However, the Hmar fraternity claimed that the youths killed in the incident were victims of extra-judicial execution.

The protesting members of Hmar community sent a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Lakhipur, demanding an independent inquiry to be set up immediately involving an Inspector-General of Police officer from outside Assam, other senior police officers independent of Assam Police and Assam Government involved and register an FIR, against them and prosecute the guilty as per law. They further demanded the Assam government to pay compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the three deceased persons.

“All the police personnel and others identified in the videos should be suspended, arrested and prosecuted as per law”, they added.

They urged the Chief Secretary, State of Mizoram, to have the post-mortem done on the bodies of the deceased by doctors immediately.