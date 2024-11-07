'Ki Naam Di Matim': Book on life & songs of Dwipen Baruah hits stands

Jagiroad, Nov 7: Renowned singer Dwipen Baruah released a book on his life and songs named 'Ki Naam Di Matim', edited by school teacher Parag Tamuli of Bogoriguri in Nagaon district recently.

A book release session was organised at the Jagiroad College conference hall here under the chairmanship of the college principal, Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog, where Gahan Ch Borah explained the objectives of the meeting. Evergreen artist Dwipen Baruah, in his speech expressed thoughts about his songs in 48 movies.

In the session, Dwipen Baruah started his musical programme with a song from the movie Dr Bezbaruah. Among others, a social worker of Dimoria, Rabindra Nath Deka, former Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha president and litterateur Mileswar Pator, Sur Deol Sangeet Mahavidyalay principal Dr Pabon Ch Gogoi spoke on Dwipen Baruah's contributions to Assamese cinema.

Earlier, Sumeswari Tamuli, mother of writer Parag Tamuli, delivered the welcome address. Parag Tamuli offered the vote of thanks.