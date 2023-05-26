Kharguli incident: AASU takes to street in Ghy demanding compensation

Guwahati, May 26: The All Assam Student Union (AASU) on Friday morning took to the streets in Guwahati demanding compensation for injured victims in the waterpipe burst incident in Kharguli.

The situation in Guwahati’s Kharguli area remains grim after a municipal body’s water supply pipe ruptured and burst, triggering a major water gush on Thursday afternoon.

A woman was killed and several people were left injured following the incident yesterday. The pipeline is maintained by Gammon JICA. Several houses and vehicles were also destroyed by the intensity of the water.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Rabha Das, who died when the forcefully gushing water from the pipe fell on her house and flattened it.

Rabha was trapped in the wreckage of the house and died. The victim’s two daughters were also injured in the incident.

The incident caused a flood-like situation in the area with water getting splashed several feet away. The tragedy affected at least 600 people, prompting the authorities to swiftly respond to the situation and rush the injured to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister for housing and urban affairs, Ashok Singhal, visited the site last night and took stock of the situation there. The Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania, also made a bee line to visit the affected area.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal also ordered a detailed inquiry into the JICA water supply pipe burst last night.

Furthermore, the Kamrup (metropolitan) DC Pallav Gopal Jha also visited the site of the incident in Kharguli last night. The official handle of the Kamrup metro district administration tweeted, "DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha visited the site of the pipeline burst of Guwahati Jal Board at Kharghuli. Necessary arrangements and assistance were made available at the relief camp; the DC inspected the restoration works and interacted with citizens."