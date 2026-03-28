Kharge to unveil Congress manifesto in Lakhimpur on March 29

Guwahati, Mar 28: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will release the party's manifesto for the April 9 Assam assembly elections on Sunday, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said, on Saturday.

The manifesto is based on several months of work, during which our leaders and members reached out to people across the state, Singh, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Assam, said at a press conference.

"The manifesto will be released by Kharge ji in Lakhimpur," he added.

The Congress chief is scheduled to visit Lakhimpur district on Sunday and address an election campaign meeting.

Singh also took a swipe at the BJP-led state government and said, "People are in fear everywhere. If someone is to even make a social media post critical of the government, the police will reach their doorsteps before the end of the day."

"Media showing corruption of the government is being threatened," he claimed.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader said, "We have seen that whenever he is speaking to the media, he focusses more on our party than his own BJP. I suggest that he also takes a look within, as the BJP has already been divided into two camps - one is the BJP (Himanta Biswa Sarma faction) and the other, the 'original' BJP."

Singh also claimed that senior BJP leaders like former Chief Minister and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been sidelined within the BJP.

He asserted that the Congress-led Opposition will sweep to power in the state. Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2016.

PTI