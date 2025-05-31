Kharge, Rahul back Gaurav Gogoi as Congress gears up for Assam Assembly polls 2026

New Delhi, May 31: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi met leaders from Assam today to discuss strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in the State next year and expressed hope that the party will oust the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

This is the first meeting of the top Congress leadership with the party's Assam unit after a change of guard in the north-eastern State, with the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the new party chief. Sources said both Kharge and Gandhi urged the leaders to work with unity, strength and coordination to win the hearts of people in order to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from power in the State. They termed the Assam government ‘arrogant and corrupt.’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal and general secretary in charge for Assam Jitendra Singh were also present at the party's new Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

Gandhi shared pictures from the meeting on Facebook. "Today, under the leadership of President Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, met with members of the newly-formed Assam Pradesh Committee at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan," he said in a post in Hindi on the social media platform.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, "Under the leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge-ji and LoP Rahul Gandhi-ji, held a meeting with the newly appointed Assam PCC leadership team to chalk out our plans for the year ahead."

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gogoi said, "This was an inspiring moment for me as the Assam (Congress) president. I got direction from the top leadership and my resolve to take the organisation forward with new energy and commitment became even stronger." "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh have given us a target Mission 2026. Through this goal, the government that indulges in corruption, loot and communal politics in Assam is to be removed," he said.





- PTI











