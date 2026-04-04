Khandu backs AGP in Nowboicha, flags progress on inter-state boundary talks

Guwahati, April 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday, campaigned in Assam’s Nowboicha constituency in support of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Basanta Das, expressing confidence in his victory while highlighting BJP's efforts to resolve long-standing inter-state boundary disputes in the Northeast.

Addressing the press, Khandu struck an optimistic note about the NDA alliance’s prospects in the constituency. “I have come here to campaign for AGP candidate Basanta Das, and I am confident that he will win with a comfortable majority,” he said.

Reflecting on the past decade of governance under the BJP and NDA, Khandu described the period as transformative for Assam and the wider Northeast.

“The development that Assam has witnessed over the last ten years is historic. Whenever Assam progresses, it positively impacts the entire Northeast,” he stated.

He pointed out Assam’s central role in the region, noting its historical and administrative significance. “Most of the Northeastern states have, in one way or another, evolved from Assam. This has also led to several boundary-related issues over time,” he said.

Khandu credited the current leadership for making tangible progress in resolving these disputes, an issue that had remained largely unaddressed by previous governments.

“For decades, no government made serious efforts to resolve inter-state boundary disputes. After the BJP and NDA came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged states to resolve issues through dialogue rather than prolonged court battles,” he said.

He added that significant headway has already been made. “Today, most of these disputes have been settled. In a few remaining areas, only final demarcation is pending, which will be taken up after the Assam elections,” Khandu assured.

Highlighting economic interdependence within the region, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also spoke about workforce dynamics.

“Arunachal Pradesh is geographically large but has a relatively small population. With rapid development underway, there is a growing demand for manpower, and we often rely on Assam to meet this workforce requirement,” he noted.

Earlier on April 1, the West Kameng district administration in Arunachal Pradesh began joint survey operations for the erection of border pillars along the inter-State boundary with Assam.

The exercise is being carried out in coordination with the Border Protection and Development Department of Assam, the Border Affairs Department of Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre, and the Survey of India.

The survey was formally launched in the Chopai area under the Kamengbari-Doimara Circle, which shares its boundary with Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Notably, the first border pillar between the two states was erected at Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district on February 22, marking a key milestone in efforts to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute.

Both states have described the initiative as a reflection of the spirit of the Namsai Declaration, signed on July 15, 2022, by the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to resolve the decades-old border issue and ensure lasting peace, administrative clarity, and stability in the region.