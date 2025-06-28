Key accused in Bokakhat grenade blast held; CM says plot spanned across 4 cities

Bokakhat, June 28: The Bokakhat police have cracked the June 24 grenade blast case with the arrest of the key accused, Ankur Das, in a midnight operation at Dergaon on Friday.

With this arrest, the total number of individuals held in connection with the incident has risen to six.

The other five arrested include Rupjyoti Das, Bhavesh Kalita of Tezpur, Sanjiv Barua of Lakhimpur, and Ankur’s two brothers—Pankaj Das and Kaku Das—who have been remanded to judicial custody for their suspected roles in the conspiracy.

The grenade attack, which injured three Assam Police personnel, took place around 8:20 pm on Tuesday at the 11th Battalion Assam Police camp in Panbari, Golaghat district.

The camp, formerly used by CRPF forces, was reportedly targeted by two unidentified bike-borne attackers, causing panic among locals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the press on Friday, had confirmed the five arrests and revealed that a larger conspiracy had been unearthed.

“These weren’t militants per se—one was a former ULFA cadre, while others had links to petty crime and drug peddling. We’ve recovered all other grenades and a pistol,” Sarma had said.

He had also stated that the accused were plotting coordinated blasts in Golaghat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Lakhimpur, raising concerns about the broader intent behind the attack.

Initial investigations into the attack by Golaghat police, however, did not indicate the involvement of any organised militant outfit.

“We are not seeing signs of involvement from any militant organisation at this stage,” Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh said.

“Based on recent arrests and the crackdown on poaching and drugs, we believe the blast may be a retaliatory act by frustrated elements involved in these crimes,” he had said.

According to SP Singh, ongoing anti-poaching and anti-narcotics operations in the region may have triggered the attack.

“Over the past few months, more than 50 poachers have been arrested, two killed in encounters, and 11 illegal firearms—including an AK-56—have been seized. This may well be an act of revenge,” he said.

The police continue to pursue leads to trace the absconding suspect and unravel the full scope of the alleged plot.