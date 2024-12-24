Keshab Mahanta distributes debt-free certificates to 3,992 beneficiaries

Nagaon, Dec 24: As part of the '12 Days of Development' programme, Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday launched several development initiatives in Nagaon district at an event organised at the Dawson Higher Secondary School playground here.

The minister distributed 'debt-free certificates' to beneficiaries of microfinance loans, financial assistance to flood-affected families, and initial capital to self-help groups under the Prime Minister's Micro Food Processing Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Mahanta said that the State government's '12 Days of Development' programme aims to benefit lakhs of families across Assam through various schemes. He highlighted the government's efforts to provide assistance to flood-affected families within two months, thereby setting a new record.

On his part, local MLA Rupak Sarma appreciated the State government's initiatives, particularly the debt-free certificates provided to microfinance loan beneficiaries. He noted that this move fulfils the government's pre-election promise.

The event was attended by Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, SP Swapnanil Deka, and other dignitaries.

Over 3,992 micro finance beneficiaries secured debt- free certificates, while 177 beneficiaries in the district received initial capital assistance under the Prime Minister's Micro Food Processing Entrepreneurship Scheme, an official press note stated here.