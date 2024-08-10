Kaziranga's Manoj Gogoi rescues baby scaly breasted munia in futile condition

Kaziranga, August 10: Kaziranga's environmental activist Manoj Gogoi rescued six baby scaly-breasted munia from the brink of death, giving them new life.

According to sources, Gogoi rescued the birds from the residence of one Kumud Tamuli in Basagaon in futile condition and took extensive care of them, giving a new life to the baby scaly-breasted munia.



Due to the efforts of the environmental activist, the birds are fit and capable of flying in the open sky. A few days later, Manoj Gogoi will make arrangements for the chicks to be released into the open sky.



According to Manoj Gogoi, the wealth of nature should be in the heart of nature, and by repeating this sentence, he continues to show the unique example of love for nature.



Since 2005, Manoj Gogoi has been involved in rescuing and caring for endangered wildlife. He has been recognised nationally and internationally for his incomparable love for nature and has been carrying out heavy responsibilities like nature conservation.

